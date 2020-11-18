Section VI to pause start of low-risk winter sports

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – One day after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that high risk winter sports would start January 4th, 2021, the Section VI Athletic Council said it would postpone the start of low-risk winter sports.

Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced parts of Erie County would be considered “orange” zone and also discussed more restrictions for the area.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Section VI Athletic Council said it voted to pause the start date of low and moderate risk winter sports by two weeks. They are now planning to start December 14th.

The sports included are bowling, boys swimming, indoor track, rifle and alpine skiing.

High risk sports like basketball and hockey are still scheduled for January 4th.