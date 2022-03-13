BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first two rounds of the men’s NCAA tournament are coming to Buffalo this week, with four games Thursday and two more on Saturday, from the West and Midwest regions.

On Selection Sunday, the UConn Huskies and Providence Friars were among the teams announced for the 2022 tournament games at KeyBank Center. The first game will start at noon Thursday, with the others to consecutively follow.

Thursday’s games

5-Connecticut Huskies vs. 12-New Mexico State Aggies

4-Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 13-Vermont Catamounts

5-Iowa Hawkeyes vs. 12-Richmond Spiders

4-Providence Friars vs. 13-South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Saturday’s games

UConn/New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas/Vermont

Iowa/Richmond vs. Providence/South Dakota St.

Buffalo will also host two games from the Midwest Region, Iowa vs. Richmond and Providence vs. South Dakota State — adam duke (@duke_university) March 13, 2022

The other cities hosting games on Thursday and Saturday will be Indianapolis, Portland, Ore. and Fort Worth, Texas, with four additional locations scheduled to host the first two rounds on March 18 and 20. The First Four will be held in Dayton, Ohio on March 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, in the women’s bracket, the UB Bulls will learn who their round one opponent is at 8 p.m. tonight. The Bulls won the MAC Saturday after finishing the regular season with a 16-4 record in the conference and a 25-8 overall record. The Bulls have won nine straight games heading into March Madness. Check back later for an update regarding their seeding and schedule in this year’s tournament.