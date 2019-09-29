“Self-inflicted wounds” hurt Bills in first loss to New England

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rolls out to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four interceptions, untimely penalties and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.

Against the New England Patriots, when you make as many mistakes as the Bills did on Sunday, whether the game was close, there are no moral victories in the NFL.

“This game is not going to define us,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. “I think it’s going to make us better. We’re 3-1, right where we want to sit. This is a game we probably could have won, we just didn’t play well enough in the first half.”

“Especially with the way our defense played and where we had the ball at the end of the game, this one is tough,” backup quarterback Matt Barkley said. “This one is tough.”

Barkley entered in the fourth quarter after starter Josh Allen was knocked out of the game following a helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter. Allen was intercepted three times before exciting while Barkley was picked off once — on the team’s final drive as they were driving down the field.

“We were moving the ball, that wasn’t the issue. It was just penalties and turning the ball over. We fix that, honestly we win the game,” added wide receiver Cole Beasley. “(New England) did a good job to force those turnover and we have to be better. We just have to take care of ourselves.”

Special teams didn’t help out much either — a missed field goal and a blocked punt which was returned for a score by New England also contributed to Sunday’s setback.

The Bills defense, however, did their best to keep the game close, limiting Tom Brady and the Patriots to 224 total yards of offense. Sean McDermott’s unit also continued to stymie the future Hall of Fame QB, limiting him to 150 yards and an interception.

“I don’t know if it’s any secret pill. I think it’s because we see him often,” Alexander said. “Often times when you play divisional opponents, the aura or mystic when you don’t play him, may be bigger for teams out of the division. We see him all the time, but at the same time we have to figure out a way to beat him. Playing him tough isn’t good enough. I think I’m 1-7 now against him. We gotta figure out a way to close out and finish these games because in every game we’ve been there in the fourth quarter we just haven’t figured out a way to get over the jump yet.

“Our defense played a heck of a game,” Beasley said. “You couldn’t have asked them to play better. We just didn’t do our part on the other side of the ball. That’s what practice is for and we’ll get it right.”

Even with the loss, the Bills are 3-1 on the season and have an opportunity to pick up a fourth win before the bye week.

“It’s a loss, everybody is pissed when you lose,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “You don’t want to ever lose but just coming in here after the game, seeing the guys in the locker room nobody had their head down. We played a tough football game and a tough football team. Four games in, a quarter of the season down we’re 3-1. It’s not the end of the world. There’s a lot of football left to be played and I just truly believe this loss is going to make us more hungry to continue to work, continue to grind and show what kind of team we are.”