BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third annual Chuck Senn Senior All-Star Baseball Game was a big hit on a very warm Wednesday evening, but perhaps the biggest show came during the game, when select players from both teams got mic’d up.

There was just one stipulation: no cursing.

Lancaster’s Blaise Kolbert got the mic during the 5th inning.

Eden’s Trevor Masocco took the mic when he was on the mound in the 6th.

Hutch Tech’s Monte Mason and Salamanca’s Hayden Hoag split the duties in the 7th.

Lancaster’s Mason Cisco rounded out the game on the mic in the 8th inning.

Listening through the footage, it seemed like the guys all had a great time on the mic in their final game wearing their high school uniforms. In the words of Blaise Kolbert, “I want this inning to go on forever. It’s so much fun being mic’d up.”