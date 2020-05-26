Senior Spotlight: Alyssa Spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the school year winds down for students across Western New York, we’re taking the time to look back and highlight some special senior athletes before they head into the next chapter of their lives.

“I think I’m just going to look at the positives I had before quarantine happened,” Allegany-Limestone soccer senior Alyssa Spring said. “I still got to finish my soccer season, I still got to go to homecoming and all the football games we had, so I’ll just really take away the positives from it and not worry about everything that I missed out on.”

Allegany-Limestone senior Alyssa Spring was a standout on the soccer field for all five years that she played varsity for the Gators. Alyssa broke two 20 year old school records for most goals and most single season goals scored, so her name will be a part of Allegany-Limestone history forever.

“It’s really great, because soccer is a big part of my life, and we had 18 seniors on our team, so just being able to finish out the season with them is something to not take for granted. I feel so lucky to be able to do that,” Spring said. “My sophomore year we won States, so that was by far the best memory. But even just our team’s spaghetti dinners, our horrible morning practices where we would spray each other with the hose afterwards, just little things like that.”

Before she heads seven minutes down the road to play collegiate soccer at St. Bonaventure, Alyssa reflects on the people that have helped shape her into the athlete and person she is today.

“I had 18 seniors on this team, and a lot of them are my closest friends growing up and people that I grew up playing with,” Spring said. “I think that really shaped me into the player that I am, just having my best friends by my side. I hope to do the same thing in college with those girls. My coach shaped me by always supporting me, always pushing me to do my best, so that definitely helped.”