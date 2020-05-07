Senior Spotlight: Anjali Silverheels

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

Hamburg senior Anjali Silverheels has played varsity lacrosse for the Bulldogs since being pulled up her eighth grade year. When she found out the NYSPHSAA cancelled her fifth and final season, she immediately felt for her underclassmen teammates who are missing out on an important recruiting year.

“I’m sad that I didn’t have a senior season, but I’m happy that I had those four years, so I didn’t miss out on an opportunity at all,” Hamburg lacrosse senior Anjali Silverheels said. “It’s just one year that I have to look back on and think oh, I missed out. I’m really sad we didn’t have the season, but I’m mostly sad for the underclassmen and the people that are missing out on their junior season. Your junior season is one of your most important seasons to have, and just them missing out on that I think is bad enough, almost equally enough as a senior season.”

A two-time Section VI champion with Hamburg, Anjali says she is forever thankful for her coaches, and the friends she has made throughout her time on the team.

“Coming up, I’ve met some of my best friends. Some are sophomores and juniors in college now, and I’m still in contact with them,” Silverheels said. “A lot of them have been the ones I look up to, even still now too, because they showed me what it’s like to have that winning mentality. I would just never give up the friendships I’ve made from then. My best friends come from there, even now, it’s just awesome.”

Before she heads off to play collegiate lacrosse at Akron, Anjali looks back on the legacy she hopes to have left behind from her five years with the Bulldogs.

“I think just what you put in is what you get out,” Silverheels said. “You know if you put in the work, you’re going to get what you want out. Don’t ever take any day for granted, I’m sure that’s what everybody’s saying, but it’s definitely what everybody should be saying. You never know when you’re going to play your last game.”