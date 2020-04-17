Senior Spotlight: Brian Gleason

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

Frontier senior Brian Gleason has seen a lot of success, both on the field and on the track, in his four years as a Falcon.

With six state championship appearances under his belt, three in cross country and three for indoor and outdoor track, the multi-sport athlete was looking forward to his final outdoor season, and was also looking to help the Falcons baseball team repeat as Section VI champions again this year.

“It’s definitely weird, and it’s still a little fresh. For track, it was a little bit easier because I have four more years, I’m running at St. Bonaventure in college, so it was nice knowing it’s not completely over for that,” Brian Gleason said. “But baseball was definitely harder because I’ve been playing it my whole life. I just thought I’d know when the last time I stepped off the field was the last time.”

Brian has proven himself as one of the top distance runners in Western New York throughout his high school career. In his senior year, he finished sixth in the 1600 meter race in the 2020 Indoor State Championship, and ran the first leg for the bronze medal-winning 4×800 meter relay team.

Of all the medals won and championships he’s participated in, his fondest memories are at State.

“I’m really fortunate to have participated in the number of State Championships that I have for cross country and track. They never got old. They were always super fun, and it was always a really good time to meet people from other schools and see what they’re all about, just appreciate them as people, as well as athletes,” Gleason said. “And just becoming friends with people outside my social circle at Frontier.”

As far as a legacy he hopes to leave behind, Brian hopes people remember him as a leader in all three of his sports.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments I’ve had athletically, but I hope that as a leader on certain teams and stuff over the years, people remember not only me but the general team atmosphere that we had all four years, and hopefully it’s a positive one,” Gleason said.