Senior Spotlight: Connor Robinson and Ethyn Elis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

Bishop Timon lacrosse seniors Connor Robinson and Ethyn Elis were crushed to learn that they wouldn’t get to play their final season as Tigers.

“At first, I didn’t really believe it. I was heartbroken because I’ve been a starter for the last four years, since my freshman year,” Timon lacrosse senior Connor Robinson said. “To think that my last year would be taken away from me is just sad, but I’m grateful for the opportunity that I had. To know I won’t be wearing a Timon jersey again, it’s a little disappointing, but my teammates and my friends throughout the process have been with me through it all, and I can’t thank them enough for it.”

“It really messed me up from a lacrosse standpoint, because I couldn’t get to see where I was skill-wise with everybody else in the area,” Timon lacrosse senior Ethyn Elis said. “I started playing travel lacrosse two years ago, and this last summer I really started to pick up my game. I really wanted to see where I was in the area, where I stood and how good I was. I never got the chance to do that.”

Even though they didn’t get the chance to play their senior season together, Connor and Ethyn will have four more seasons on the field. The pair is headed to St. Louis, Missouri to play Division II lacrosse at Maryville University, and they’re excited to continue their academic and athletic careers together.

“I know when I get there and I’m away from Buffalo and I’m away from my friends and family, it’s going to be nice to have Robo with me, because it’s like home is also with me,” Elis said. “It’s both of us, so it’ll be good since we’re going to be pretty far away from home.”

As they prepare for college, Connor and Ethyn reflect on their time at Timon, and what legacy they hope to leave behind at the school and on the lacrosse team.

“The legacy I wanted to leave behind when I left Timon was the legacy that the seniors had when I got there,” Elis said. “Have fun but also do the work, you can apply yourself but at the same time, you can mess around and have fun in class. As long as you’re getting the grades and you’re doing your homework, that’s okay. I wanted to leave that legacy to the freshmen and sophomores when I left to let them know that it’s okay to mess around and have fun, but make sure you get your work done.”

“On the lacrosse team, I wanted to set the school record of most saves, I’m not sure who has the record but I have 642 right now, so I’m not sure if I tied the record or beat it,” Robinson said. “In the classroom, I wanted to be a good person, help other kids out if they need extra help, being friendly to the exchange students and talking to them, just being a good, kind, Timon young man.”