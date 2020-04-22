Senior Spotlight: Devin Ryan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

After being named a captain in only her second year on the team, Sacred Heart senior Devin Ryan was looking forward to her third and final season on the Sharks lacrosse team before everything stopped. As heartbroken as she is to not have the chance to take the field with her teammates, this time apart has shown Devin an entirely different side of being on the team.

“We’ve kind of connected in a different way. My relationship with my coach has grown too, we FaceTime and Zoom and come up with different ways to bond as a team,” Sacred Heart senior lacrosse player Devin Ryan said. “That has impacted me, I’ll forever remember the relationship I have with my coach, but it’s been hard. I really miss playing. To me it feels like junior years because I didn’t get to play freshman year, so it’s been hard losing it.”

The Sacred Heart lacrosse team has been a force to be reckoned with in Monsignor Martin play over the last few years, and some of Devin’s favorite memories come from the championship games.

“I think one of the best memories I’ve got it my sophomore year, we won the whole thing. It was the best moment ever, we ran onto the field and we dumped the ice bucket on my coach, it was just a great surreal feeling,” Ryan said. “I think we were really craving that last year, but it just slipped through our fingers in that championship game. We were looking for this year to be the redemption year but Mount gave us a really good team to play in that championship, but it wasn’t meant to be I guess.”

Like many athletes across the country, this halt in playing games affects more than just the athletes themselves. For Devin, her twin four-year-old brothers, who have been her biggest cheerleaders in the stands at her games, won’t get to cheer on their sister at every game again.

“My brothers are always asking me questions, they’re very chatty, and after the [Monsignor Martin championship] game, they wanted to run by all the plays, asking ‘Why did you do this? Was that a practice or a game? Who did you play? Why did you win?’ So I just miss those questions, because they’re so simple and innocent and I just miss hearing their little voices saying those things,” Ryan reminisces. “I love hearing them cheering me on, they’re always yelling and wearing my jerseys.”

“I was really sad because I was thinking about it, next year I’m going to Utica College, and it’s only three hours away so they could still come see some of the games, but last year they were at every game, so it’s going to be hard to not see them at every game.”