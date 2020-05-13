Senior Spotlight: Ely Bliss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

For the last two plus months, Canisius senior Ely Bliss has finished up his senior year as a Crusader from the comfort of his home.

“Honestly, it’s hard to put into words, but it’s pretty difficult not being there. You don’t really have much to say about it, but you wish you were there, and you wish you could see your teammates and buddies and classmates, be graduating, and the whole nine yards, but unfortunately this is what it’s come to,” Canisius baseball senior Ely Bliss said. “We can’t do much about it, so we have to make the best of it at this point.”

Ely was gearing up for his second and final season on the Crusader baseball team, ready to repeat as Monsignor Martin champions again this year. Ely says the thing he’ll miss the most about playing baseball is the incredible bond the team forged.

“Baseball is a pretty different sport than all the others, because instead of just going right on the field after practice, we have to wait around for the freshmen and JV practice, so we’re there until 10 at night some days,” Bliss said. “We sit in the locker room and hang out and go eat dinner together as a team. It’s really special because you get to know those kids, and that’s what makes it so much different than the other sports. It’s a pain to miss out, since it’s such a big part of our lives.”

An important part of Ely’s high school career is the time he spent as a member, and then leader, of the Canisius Blue Crew. The impressive student section could be seen, and heard, cheering on the Crusaders on the field, on the court, and on the ice.

“I was one of the Blue Crew leaders, and it was special because after our freshman year when we had a really good Blue Crew, we won a state championship, several other championships in other sports, it was really good our freshman year then sophomore and junior year came around, it got really low,” Bliss said. “Me and my buddy Roland, we worked really hard with the senior class and we brought the Blue Crew and school spirit back together for all the games. We got the school going again, and it was really special to see what we could do for the school.”