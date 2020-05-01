Senior Spotlight: Gabi Vasi

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

Senior Gabi Vasi has spent the last five years on the Kenmore East softball team, and she couldn’t wait to take the field for her final season with the Bulldogs. As a pitcher, Gabi was a part of every single defensive play, both starting and ending them.

“Being a pitcher, you’re always in the leader position, but that’s something I really love to do is to help my team and push them to be the best,” Ken East pitcher Gabi Vasi said. “My favorite memories from being a pitcher is all the Ken West games. Going in there, everyone trying their best, even though we might get down, everyone just trying to push each other. I always pitched very strong games against them. Last year I was the only pitcher so really trying to do my best and push everyone and motivate each other, even though we might be tired playing every day, now you’d do anything to get back to those games and have a game every day. You just can’t take anything for granted.”

On Friday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports are cancelled for this year, meaning all spring senior athletes like Gabi will never get the chance to finish their final season, or to be honored on the field for senior night.

“I’ve been on varsity since I was in 8th grade, so you’ve been with these coaches, you’ve watched senior nights for five years, you wait for your senior night and your final game, and it’s just like, darn.”

“The biggest takeaway I’ve gotten from quarantine is to not take anything for granted, but just to always leave it out on the field,” Vasi said. “Even if we did get to play just one game, it’s like alright you’ve been waiting for this one game, give it all you got. Even if we were supposed to play five games and we only got to play one game, you never know what’s going to happen, just leave it out on the field. Just give it your all and enjoy every single moment that you’re given.”

Though this time has been hard, Gabi has continued to look at the positive side of things. That’s how she’s attacked adversity throughout her high school career, and she hopes she’s remembered as someone who always tried to keep things positive.

“The legacy I would love to leave behind is that whatever is going on in a game situation, I always wanted to keep it positive. Even if you want to get in your head, you just have to keep your head up and put your 100% out there,” Vasi said. “No matter what’s going on around you, you just have to keep on pushing and be positive. I always tried to be positive no matter the situation. I wanted to work hard, and have fun at the same time, because at the end of the day, it’s just a game.”