Senior Spotlight: Gianluca Fulciniti

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

The Lancaster Legends basketball team put together a fantastic 2019-20 season, stringing together an 15-5 record heading into the postseason, but the five seed Legends were determined to make some waves in the playoffs.

After taking down Williamsville North in the quarterfinals, Lancaster upset top ranked Niagara Falls 65-57 to advance to the Section VI AA Championship game, where they ended a 61 year drought by beating Orchard Park to win their first Section VI title since 1959.

Senior captain Gianluca Fulciniti scored 19 points in the Legends’ 49-40 victory over OP, and was looking forward to leading his team to the Far Wast Regional.

“I was on top of the world, feeling great, we had just won the Section VI AA Championship against Orchard Park again, the first time in 61 years for basketball, and just seeing it plummet like that down, it’s crazy that it was that quick that can change your emotions,” Gianluca Fulciniti said. “The way I dealt with it was for the first couple days, I was sad, it was my last season, I really think we could’ve gone all the way to Glen Falls and won the State Championship, but then after that I was kind of the mediator.”

“I was trying to get everyone going. We won the championship, be happy, we ended off on a good note. Juniors, sophomores next year, they’re going to be great next year. Just finish off what we started and go win it for us, that was what I was trying to get across. You can’t really do anything about it, because just the whole thing that’s going on. It’s tough, but that’s just how life goes,” Fulciniti said.

Throughout their tremendous season, the Legends faced a lot of adversity, and it continued at the end of the year when they never got to continue on in the playoffs. When he looks back on this season in a few years, Gianluca says he’ll remember both the good and the bad times that he and his teammates went through.

“The bad really brought us up, for teams that are great, that’s what you need to do. When you have a bad game you bring it up by raising the level for the next group,” Fulciniti said. “So much stuff happened to us that I think you have to remember what went on. Coach Otto’s brother passed away midway through the season, a kid on our team’s house burned down, just dealing together as a family.”

“I think that’s what I’m going to remember the most, the family aspect of it. We all love each other, we’re brothers, we’re going to love each other until the day we pass away. We’re going to be there for our coach until the day they pass away. It brought us together a lot.”

After three years as a starter for the Legends, Gianluca cemented his place in Lancaster history by finishing in the top five for both career steals and assists. He wants to be remembered by the way he helped lead his team.

“A legacy I’d want to leave there is probably leadership. Being the leader on the floor this year made me more comfortable. Having more weight on my back, I feel like when I have more weight on my back I feel better,” Fulciniti said. “I just want everyone to notice, whoever’s going to be the captains next year and the year after that, the way you have to lead your team is that you can’t be buddy buddy with everyone, I was but during practice if someone was doing something wrong, I’d be the one to tell them. I wouldn’t wait for Coach Otto to tell them. You just have to be the one to want to win, want to compete, want to get better. You have to be the one to tell people what they’re doing wrong, and you have to be able to take it from other people.”