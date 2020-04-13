Senior Spotlight: Lauren Nawojski

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

St. Mary’s Lauren Nawojski had just wrapped up her final basketball season of her high school career in the Monsignor Martin championship game where the Lancers fell to Cardinal O’Hara, and she was looking forward to this last Track and Field season.

“When I found out, I did cry, because I’ve waited all these years to have a fun ending with my class,” St. Mary’s senior Lauren Nawojski said. “With track, I started track late, I started my sophomore year because of travel basketball. Knowing I wasn’t able to finish it off the way I wanted to was heartbreaking because I barely got the full time that I wanted, so I wanted to finish it as best as I could, and that was cut short.”

As disappointed as Lauren is to miss her final track season, the three-sport athlete is using this time to take a well deserved rest.

“I’m trying to find the pros of it, getting a chance to rest myself because I’m continuously going from sport to sport and I never get a chance to just stay home with my family, so I’m really taking this opportunity to spend some time with them,” Nawojski said.

A star on the basketball court during her four years at St. Mary’s, Lauren set the school record for the most rebounds. She’s headed to play college basketball at St. John Fisher next year.

“I was talking to my college coach and I asked her to send me the workouts that they’re doing so I have the ability to be in similar shape that they are in,” Nawojski said. “With track and throwing, a lot of it is not much strength but more footwork, so I am trying to get that footwork down, but I am mostly working on my strength for college because that’s going to be the next four years, so I’m trying to get that down.”

As Lauren reflects back on her high school career at St. Mary’s, this is the legacy she hopes to have left behind after she graduates.

“Although you don’t get all the glory, everyone will notice your hard work, people will notice. No matter what, if you do the work, put in the time, put in the effort, you will make a difference and it will be known once you are gone,” Nawojski said.