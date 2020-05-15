Senior Spotlight: Macey Gioeli

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the school year winds down for students across Western New York, we’re taking the time to look back and highlight some special senior athletes before they head into the next chapter of their lives.

Senior Macey Gioeli was one of eight seniors on the North Tonawanda Lady Jacks soccer team that put together a fantastic 15-3 season and advanced to the Section VI Championship game.

“Probably just how much all of us grew together. There was a lot of freshman my year and we were all on varsity, and we all just grew together,” North Tonawanda soccer senior Macey Gioeli said. “We all got really close and we all started to play really well together. We all got so used to playing together that we connected really well together with each other.”

The Lady Jacks were an almost unstoppable force on the pitch this season, and that domination included ending Grand Island’s five-year streak as Niagara Frontier League champs.

“It definitely has to be this year when we won the NFL Championship, that was the best feeling ever,” Gioeli said. “We’ve never really beat Grand Island, we haven’t beat them in years, so many years, so it was a crazy feeling. We were all thinking we didn’t know how the game was going to go. We weren’t expecting it, but it was amazing. That was by far my favorite memory out of all four years.”

Aside from helping win the NFL Championship for North Tonawanda for the first time since 1985, Macey scored 20 goals, a team and league high 50 points, and earned herself the awards of NFL Player of the Year, First Team All-WNY, and sixth team All NYS.

“Hard work pays off. I set goals for myself every year, I wanted to beat my record from the previous year, goals wise,” Gioeli said. “I tried to do that every year. I really feel like if I set goals for myself, that pushed me to try harder to achieve them.”