Senior Spotlight: Megan Fish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

The Potsdam Bears softball team was just eight games into the 2020 campaign before the news broke that the NCAA cancelled the rest of the spring athletics. For senior Megan Fish, a 2016 Williamsville North grad, the sudden end to the season ended her hopes of finishing her career on top this year.

“We found out actually the second to last day of our spring training trip in Florida,” Potsdam senior softball player Megan Fish said. “It really sucked, everyone was upset, there were a lot of tears shed by most people, myself included. We all had each other, we were all with each other, which made it a lot easier.”

“It really stinks that I didn’t get to finish off my career, because I was so close to hitting a couple milestones that I had individually in the game. The fact that I was just short of being able to hit those was very upsetting because I was really excited to finally surpass those milestones,” Fish said.

There is a bright side for Megan though: she will be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility next season as she plans to attend grad school at Potsdam. She said the choice to come back for her second senior season was an easy one to make because of how close the team was this year.

“We talk all the time, we have Zoom meetings with each other and we hang out all the time. I feel like we’ll just pick up where we left off and now we get to add I think like five more girls which will be fun,” Fish said.

Ready to cross milestones and move up in the Potsdam softball historical rankings, Megan is excited to come back next season and continue to instill a culture of hard work.

“I hope the work ethic that myself and my other senior teammates that are also coming back are going to be able to rub off on the younger individuals, and it’ll only get better from here,” Fish said. “I know that our team this year, though we didn’t get to play many games, was just leaps and bounds better. It’s gotten so much better as my last three years have gone by, so I’m really hoping with this extra year and then continuing forward, our team can just build from that and hopefully we’ll be able to make some history at Potsdam.”