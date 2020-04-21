Senior Spotlight: Rachel Ryckman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

After making it to the second round of the Section VI playoffs in 2019, Kenmore West senior Rachel Ryckman was looking forward to taking the field with her teammates for her final season as the catcher of the Lady Blue Devils softball team.

“I don’t think any of us really know how to handle this situation exactly,” Kenmore West senior softball player Rachel Ryckman said. “It’s hard not being able to play, especially looking forward to having this year all of high school. You see all your friends have their senior night and have their senior season, and it’s just something you look forward to in any sport that you play. It’s hard, but I think just trying to have a positive attitude about it is really the only way.”

“Stay positive and hope that somehow, someway we have some sort of season. Still hoping, but it does help knowing I will be playing next year, so this is not the end. The group of girls and the team, you become a family. It would be nice to have closure and wrap it up, but just trying to stay positive about it.”

The waiting and unknown has been hardest part of this for athletes across the country, and not knowing if she will get to step on the field ever again is a tough pill to swallow for Rachel.

“I think I’ve somewhat come to terms with it, then other parts of me are still in denial about it. I guess I have and I haven’t, there’s been times where I’ve thought about it. I don’t even remember my last game last year. I don’t remember it at all,” Ryckman said. “It kind of makes me sad because there’s a good chance it was my last game on that field. I try not to think about it as a way to not make it real, even though I know it is a very real situation. I try not to think about it as much, but I have thought about it. If it were to be where we don’t get closure, I would be happy with where I left off, it’s just a really hard thing to think about.”

When she thinks back about her favorite memories from her four years on the Ken West softball team, Rachel reminisces on a time that she helped a young teammate garner the strength and courage to take the team to the next level.

“There was a situation in a game where we played Niagara Wheatfield, we were tied, it was the last inning, she was up to bat and we needed her to get a hit to win the game,” Ryckman remembers. “I remember talking to her before we started that inning, and I just told her ‘I believe in you, so you need to believe in you.’ She hit a double or a triple or something and it won us the game. I think that was the best feeling and the best memory that I have, because to see the happiness on her face when she saw what I saw when she did that, it was probably the best.”