Senior Spotlight: Samantha Hare

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

On March 13th, Mount St. Mary senior Samantha Hare walked out of school for what would be the final time as a high school student, excited for her last season on the Thunder softball team to get underway. Nearly two months later, spring sports are officially cancelled, and reality has hit that Samantha will never get to wear a Mount jersey ever again.

“It’s definitely been hard, softball has been the sport I’ve been playing my whole life. I’ve been on the varsity team all four years, this would’ve been my fourth year,” Mount St. Mary softball senior Samantha Hare said. “Just seeing all the seniors before me get their last season and their last senior night, and they all had super positive impacts on my life and were role models to me all these four years, I wanted to end my senior year like that.”

A four-sport athlete at Mount St. Mary, Samantha saw success on the court, track, and softball diamond. from being a part of the Thunder softball team that advanced to the Monsignor Martin championship game for the first time in 12 years, to crossing off major athletic milestones.

“Definitely the softball game that we had last year in the championships, we had so much support and our coaches believed in us so much, and we were so excited to be that team that was in the championship finals,” Hare said. “That’s been something that’s always been one of my goals in my four years playing softball at the Mount, to be in that championship game and possibly to win that championship and bring it home for the school. I also think all the teammates and support I’ve received from my coaches.”

“In volleyball this year I was able to achieve 1,000 digs, and I never thought that would be something I’d be able to accomplish. My teammates believed in me, and all the close bonds I’ve made, a lot of them play softball too so once volleyball was over and track, we were really looking forward to this senior season, just ending it together. One of the biggest things I’ve made over these four years is just bonds I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Hare said.

Though she won’t get the chance to walk the halls for the final time as a student at Mount St. Mary before she heads off to play softball at Niagara University, Samantha has learned and grown as both an athlete and a person, and hopes to have made an impact on the underclassmen both on her teams, and at the school.

“Being at the Mount the past four years, I have become more of a leader. Starting freshman year with the girls I met who were seniors and upperclassmen, they really had a positive impact on me and I set goals for myself that I really wanted to achieve by the end of my senior year, and even though it was cut short, I think I have become the person I wanted to become since freshman year,” Hare said. “I have been involved in community service and sports and academics, I always hold myself to a very high standard. The support that I’ve found at the Mount with teachers and coaches and all the girls that I’ve become friends with just really shaped me into who I am today.”