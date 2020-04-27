Senior Spotlight: Sammy Harig

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

Canisius senior Sammy Harig stepped off the football field for the last time as a State Champion with the Crusaders in the fall, and he was looking forward to his final season as a high school athlete with the rugby team this spring.

“I’ve been playing rugby throughout the entirety of my high school career, so it’s been hard thinking that I’m not going to be playing my last season with Canisius,” Canisius senior rugby player Sammy Harig said. “Last year, my junior year, I was a captain, so I was looking forward to leading again this year. My co-captain Pat and I made new jerseys for the season and led the off-season workouts.”

“When we found out we wouldn’t be able to have a full season, we were upset and disappointed, but at the same time it’s not going to be our last opportunity to play rugby, because we’re both playing in college.”

Rugby was a sport Sammy never foresaw himself playing, until his freshman year when his older brother convinced him to try out for the team with him. When he started, he said he thought it would just help him stay in shape for football season, but it ended up becoming much more than that.

“My sophomore year for rugby, we got third in the state, and that was really cool,” Harig said. “My brother and I were on the same team, so that was one of the best moments. We both scored that game, and it was just really fun to play with him. Just the day to day fun with friends, practices with teammates, it was all enjoyable.”

Sammy is headed off to Ithaca to play collegiate rugby next year, but he’s taking the time during the quarantine to focus on making the most of the time he has left with his family and to be appreciative of what he has.

“It’s obviously sad to be losing prom and the last day of high school, but in the end, these are very trivial issues compared to those that are losing family members and their jobs and can’t even provide for their families,” Harig said. “During quarantine I’ve been thinking about not what I’ve lost, but focusing on what I still have. I’ve just been getting my schoolwork done, staying in shape, working out, making different memories with my family. I was actually able to help my grandma and my mom make and distribute masks for medical professionals and friends.”

Looking back on his four years at Canisius, Sammy wants to be remembered as a leader on and off the field, and the kind of person that anybody could turn to for help.

“I am a student leader, and I tried my best to help those that are kind of lost and not sure of themselves,” Harig said. “I just want to be that guy that was able to help in any way that he could. I’m also one of the finalists for Mr. Canisius and I hope to just be the guy that anybody could come to if they’re facing adversity or just need help.”