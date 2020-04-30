Senior Spotlight: Spencer Miklos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

The Hamburg boys lacrosse team has been the team to beat in Class B over the last decade, winning the last eight straight Section VI championships. Two year captain Spencer Miklos was getting ready for his third and final varsity season with the Bulldogs.

“My team, they’re very hard working, very dedicated to the sport, and really wanting to win,” Hamburg captain Spencer Miklos said. “This year we got a new coach who was our assistant coach, and we really wanted to give him a good season this year. We always focus our season on Section V which is Rochester and beating those teams because they’re the top of the top usually. We usually set a goal to beat those teams, and always win our section, that’s always our first priority. We just basically take it game by game, all the guys are really great, we bond really easily.”

Spencer has been a part of three championship seasons with Hamburg, but he says the biggest thing that he’s missing the most right now are all the little moments.

“What I’m missing the most is all the fun moments that there are. In practices, there always is that one moment every day that you’re like oh wow, this is why I’m here. It’s just enjoyable to be on that field,” Miklos said. “Seeing the team get better from the first day of practice to the second, and just seeing how things evolve throughout time is what I’m missing the most.”

“The legacy would have to be just continue winning that section championship and always have that team bond that we all have, and teams before us all had,” Miklos said. “Knowing that the Hamburg name is something bigger than yourself and you play for it, not for yourself.”

Spencer knows what it means to be a part of something bigger than yourself, as he plans to enlist in the United States Air Force following graduation. As he prepares to serve his country, he knows he can apply some of the skills he learned as an athlete.

“The dedication factor, that you just have to keep pushing yourself and keep moving forward, that’s definitely going to help me.”