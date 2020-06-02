Senior Spotlight: Tatiana Smith

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the school year winds down for students across Western New York, we’re taking the time to look back and highlight some special senior athletes before they head into the next chapter of their lives.

Tapestry senior Tatiana Smith played on the varsity girls basketball team for 3.5 years, and played on the Cardinal O’Hara varsity team for another 1.5 years.

“Playing basketball, when I went to O’Hara I made it to the State AA Championship. We did lose, but I did make it to the state championship. I did also win a championship at O’Hara, we won the Monsignor Martin Championship there,” Tapestry basketball senior Tatiana Smith said. “Just being with my friends at Tapestry for most of my career, that was fun. Since I was young, playing with older teammates and stuff like that, that was really fun. Playing with high schoolers when I was in middle school, that was definitely something I was bragging about.”

Tatiana scored her 1,000th career point during her senior season, and it’s a milestone she is very proud to have crossed.

“It was great, because I finally did it. It took me a while, but I finally did it. That was a big accomplishment for me, and I got to have all my friends and family supporting me with signs and stuff. That was a big accomplishment,” Smith said.

A varsity athlete since middle school, Tatiana learned a lot about her game from her older teammates, and the lessons she learned from them contributed to her joining the 1,000 point club as a senior.

“Basically just them pushing me to work harder in practice,” Smith said. “Me being able to play with older people allowed me to develop my game more and mature faster because they taught me a lot of things. Those are probably the best things that came from that.”

A student of the game and in the classroom, Tatiana says she hopes the legacy she leaves behind is one of hard work, both on the court, and in the school.

“Basically to work hard, I was a well rounded student athlete, my grades were always good and I always did good on the basketball court,” Smith said. “If you want to be a student athlete, make sure you’re well rounded. Keep your grades up, be respectful in class, work hard on the court in the game and practice.”