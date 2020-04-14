Senior Spotlight: Victoria Pohrte

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring sport senior athletes around the country are going through the same thing right now: dealing with the fact they are missing out on their final season of play for their school. We take a look at some of those athletes in Western New York and celebrate their achievements.

After winning the Monsignor Martin title last year, senior Victoria Pohrte and the Mount St. Mary lacrosse team were hoping to repeat as back-to-back champions this season.

“Last year we were undefeated in our league, then we went to the championship game where we played our rival Sacred Heart. Everyone was like ‘Oh it’s so hard to beat a team three times,’ but we did it and it was so exciting to capture the title,” Victoria Pohrte said, “Last year was the first year ever that girls lacrosse had a states tournament, so we went to that but we lost in the semis, but just being able to represent Mount St. Mary and go there was really exciting. We just had a really close team last year, it was just a great experience and I miss it a lot, especially since I can’t play this year.”

While looking back on her time on the lacrosse team, Victoria laughed and said the thing she’s going to miss the most about her team is all of the car rides they took to out-of-town games.

“We just were a really crazy team last year,” Pohrte said. “I think winning the championship, because we knew we could do it, but actually being called the champions and beating Sacred Heart, it was definitely just different to do it and keep the title going because Mount has gone to the championship every year for like the last 18 years. It was definitely exciting and I miss it, I think we could have done it again.”

Even though they aren’t together, the Mount St. Mary team is still staying connected as much as they can, whether it’s on Tik Tok or FaceTime, or texting in their group chat. Once this is all over, Victoria says she’s going to appreciate the simple act of practicing lacrosse with her friends even more.

“When summer comes around, yes I’m going to want to go to the mall with my friends or whatever, but just to pick up my stick and play a pickup game with my friends, it would be more fun than just throwing it and doing wall ball,” Pohrte said. “To say playing with my friends, that sounds so far away, but just to play a game again, even if it’s just with five of them, it’s just a lot better than staying at home.”

Before she heads off to play college lacrosse at Brockport next year, Victoria hopes to have left behind a legacy of hard work for her years on the field at Mount St. Mary.

“I hope my leadership skills, and just that everyone knows that everything you do, do it like it’s your last, especially now, I think that all of have learned that,” Pohrte said. “I want people to remember that I’m a team player and that I just want what’s best for everyone.”