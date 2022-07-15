TORONTO (WIVB) — The National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, announced its competitor list Thursday. Among those on the list are Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The NBO is returning after nearly three years, and will take place from Aug. 6 to 14. According to the NBO’s website, 41 of the top-43 ranked WTA players will be competing in the tournament, including Pegula, who is currently ranked eighth in the world. First-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will also be competing in the event.

As for Williams, she used her protected ranking to enter the main draw of the tournament. A three-time Canadian Open winner, Williams finished runner-up at the event in 2019 to Canada native Bianca Andreescu, who will be competing in this year’s event as a wild card.

The Canadian Open is the closest tournament to Buffalo on the current WTA schedule and is likely the best opportunity for Western New Yorkers to see Pegula and Williams play. To view a full list of competitors, click here.

The event precedes the US Open, which will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.