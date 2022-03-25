BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming off a 17-1 season that ended with their 14th Section VI championship in 16 seasons, the Lancaster girls lacrosse team comes into the 2022 season with the championship mentality at the forefront of their minds.

“That hunger and that drive is there, everyone is extra excited to prove that even though we lost some amazing players last year, we’re still back and we’re still building and we’re ready to go,” Lancaster senior defender Mia Robinson said.

“We lost about 10 seniors last year, but a lot of us are returners and we’ve been playing since we were little, playing in the offseason all the time, constantly playing all year long,” Lancaster senior attack Madison Maciag said, “These girls, even the underclassmen, have shown a lot of improvement, and I’m really excited to play with all of them.”

The Legends did not let the delayed start to the 2021 season effect them in the slightest. Lancaster outscored opponents by an average of 13 goals per game, and lost their only game of the season in a 15-14 OT heartbreaker to Frontier (the only team to have Section VI titles other than Lancaster in that 16-season span, in 2011 and 2017) in the middle of the season.

“It’s so nice, especially since last year our season getting pushed back like literally two months, it’s so nice to start on time,” Lancaster junior attack Ava Kreutzer said. “We’ve been working so hard in the offseason, so it’s so great to be here right now.”

After the end of every season, teams all say they want to “win in the offseason.” Following their Class A Section VI championship victory in the spring, the Lancaster girls lacrosse team did just that, and they feel like they’re lightyears ahead in just the second week of practice after a long eight months of offseason prep.

“Throughout the offseason, almost every single person showed up to everything. It’s just very important because it helps the team connect throughout the actual season,” Lancaster senior midfielder Katie Napier said. “Everyone is so hardworking and we all make each other better because we all work super hard.”

“I feel very prepared for this season because I’ve been with these girls the whole year. We haven’t stopped since last season, so we know how each other plays together, and I just feel like we work really well as a team,” Lancaster senior midfielder Madison Handley said.

The Legends hit the field to open up the 2022 season on Tuesday when they travel to Iroquois for a non-league matchup at 5:30 pm.