Seth Appert Named Head Coach of Rochester Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have hired Seth Appert to be the next head coach of the Rochester Americans, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams announced on Tuesday.

“Seth has a proven track record of developing talent at various levels and we are looking forward to him being the next head coach of the Rochester Americans,” Adams said. “His approach to coaching and leadership, both on and off the ice, is a natural fit with the philosophy Ralph Krueger and I have started to implement as we build the organization. Seth will be an asset to Rochester and to the Sabres organization, and I’m excited to see him succeed behind the bench with the Amerks.”

Appert spent the last three seasons with the United States National Team Development Program, where he played a role in developing the organization’s record-breaking crop of 17 draft picks (including eight first-round picks) in 2019, and he alternated as head coach of USA Hockey’s U-17 and U-18 teams there.

“It’s honor to become head coach of the Rochester Americans and be part of the Buffalo Sabres organization,” Seth Appert said. “I know the passion of both fan bases and I look forward to helping develop players for the Sabres while building on the winning culture in Rochester. I would like to thank Terry and Kim Pegula, Kevyn Adams and Ralph Krueger for this incredible opportunity and their belief in me.”

“I really looked at this that we were in a unique time where we had a lot of time to look at this, I felt I had the luxury of time to really go through this process methodically. I interviewed a lot of people around the hockey world of all different backgrounds. I learned a lot, took away something from all conversations, I just got to know people and ask questions,” Adams said. “I narrowed it down, Ralph got involved as well, we spoke together to people and it was quite a process we went through. Seth, to me, kept rising to the top in terms of communication skills, developmental background, in his program he’s taken 20 players up with a developmental plan. Philosophically where we are as an organization, it was a good fit. We would’ve landed with a great coach no matter how this worked out, but we are really excited with Seth.”

Prior to joining the NTDP, Appert spent 11 seasons as the head coach of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and led the team to an NCAA tournament berth in 2010-2011.

Making the move from college to developmental to professional is a big one, but Appert says the move takes him back to his roots.

“I love to coach. If I wasn’t coaching, I’d be a teacher. I love coaching and I love teaching, and at the college level, so much of it isn’t that. At the development level and at pro, so much of it is relationship building and coaching. That’s why the pro level now for me,” Appert said.