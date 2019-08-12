Shaq Lawson excited to return home, practice in front of family and friends

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Not only are the Bills going to be battling the heat over the next week in South Carolina — they get to face-off against some familiar faces.

Captain Munnerlyn is the newest member of the Bills with a Carolina connection.

The cornerback was released by the Panthers in February, was signed on Saturday and practiced with the Bills for the first time on Sunday before hopping on a plane with his teammates to head to his old stomping grounds.



Head Coach Sean McDermott told us yesterday he was excited to be able to see some friends and so is defensive end Shaq Lawson, who grew up just down the road from where the team is practicing.



“Oh yeah, I’ve got a lot of family. I’m like 40 minutes from Spartanburg so I’m kind of close,” Lawson said on Sunday. “I’m going to get me some Zaxby’s. They have a famous restaurant in Spartanburg called ‘The Beacon’ so I’m going to eat good down there. So, I’ve been waiting for that moment, too.”

“We’re tired of seeing our own guys, man. It’s time to go against somebody else, see some different things and see who is willing to compete,” added cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“I know there is going to be a lot of trash talking. I’ll probably be doing a lot of it,” joked Munnerlyn. “But, at the same time it’s just going to be competing, going out there to compete and trying to make plays.”