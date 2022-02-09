Shay Ciezki scores 2,000th career point in 62-51 loss to Cardinal O’Hara

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coming into tonight’s huge Monsignor Martin girls basketball matchup between Cardinal O’Hara and St. Mary’s, Lancer senior Shay Ciezki needed just 18 points in order to get her next milestone: 2,000 career points.

But O’Hara wouldn’t make it easy on St. Mary’s tonight.

The Lady Hawks start the game strong. Courtney McClaney snags the offensive rebound and gets the putback bucket off the boards to give O’Hara the 10-5 lead.

In the final seconds of the first, Shay Ciezki brings it all the way in and finishes with the buzzer beater bucket to tie it up at 13 after one quarter. The basket was her 7th point of the game.

Second quarter now, Ciezki comes down, steps back and nails the corner three to make it 19-15, Lancers.

Late in the first half, Jade Rutledge pops it to Atarah Walker for the layup from the blocks. O’Hara led 26-25 at the break.

Early in the third, Ciezki drives to the basket and lays it in for her 2,000th career point!!! The Lancers stop the game and celebrate a few seconds later, after she knocks down a beautiful three from forever away to eclipse that 2k milestone.

“I had no clue that I had 2,000, I actually didn’t even know if I was close to 2,000 at that point,” Ciezki laughed afterwards. “You just get caught up in the game and at the end of the day, I just want to win that game, if it comes it comes, and tonight it did. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be out here with my team and my coaches. Tonight we played a heck of a game. Proud is an understatement of my girls that battled out here, so next game.”

Back to the game. Later in the third, Lady Hawks pass it around and get it to Aliviya Vallone Russell who drops the corner three to make it 40-35, O’Hara.

Fourth quarter now, McClaney banks a big three to give O’Hara the 53-41 lead.

The Lady Hawks would hang on to top St. Mary’s 62-51 and remain unbeaten in Monsignor Martin play.

Ciezki would finish the night with 37 points in the loss.