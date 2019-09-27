Shutdown Defense Driving Akron Tigers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I’m excited about all aspects. Offense, defense, special teams, our guys have been doing a great job since the summer,” Akron head coach Andrew Clouse said.

“They put a lot of commitment, they’ve been working really hard, probably the most disciplined team we’ve had up to this point. Incredibly coachable, and they’re learning how to play four quarters of football. They haven’t stopped yet.”

The Akron Tigers have taken the 2019 high school football season by storm.

“A lot of grinding, hard work, discipline, it’s like a great brotherhood we got, we’ve built something great, something special, and we just plan on keeping it going,” senior defensive tackle Bryce Jerge said.

The Tigers have only allowed six points through the first three games, and both of their last two games have been shutouts. So, what’s the secret to Akron’s shutdown defense?

“Disciplined and fast. That’s all I’ve got to say. Disciplined and fast. And they enjoy hitting,” Coach Clouse said.

“All gas, no brakes pretty much,” Jerge said. “We just keep the grind going, we’re well conditioned of course, a lot of us are playing both sides of the ball, so we’re just flying around, 11 men on every tackle.”

“We’ve been really disciplined and playing really fast, and preparing really well,” junior quarterback Adam Mietz said.

So, the Tigers aren’t just going to give up all of their defensive secrets just yet, and for good reason. Akron faces one of the toughest tests of the season on Friday as they match up with another 3-0 team in Wilson.

“We’re just going to have to play all four quarters of football, play fast, and just keep grinding,” Mietz said.

“They’re a good team, they have two great running backs, it’s just who’s better conditioned, who prepared more for the battle,” Jerge said.

“It’s going to be a grind. It’s going to be four quarters,” Coach Clouse said. “These kids, we condition the crap out of them and they like it, they embrace it. Right from the get-go, we need to play a full game.”

“I’m excited going against Wilson, they’re a tough team, we knew they’re going to be tough last year. They’ve missed the New Era stadium two years in a row by one point, so we know they’re a good team, we’ve got a lot of respect for them, and we’ve been gearing up for them and Cleve Hill the whole off season. We were successful with Cleve Hill, so hopefully we will be able to do the same to Wilson,” Coach Clouse said.

The battle of the unbeatens takes place Friday night at Wilson at 7 pm, and we’ll have those highlights right here on WIVB.com tomorrow night.