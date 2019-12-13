Singletary takes Boys & Girls Club kids Christmas shopping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and Bills rookie running back Devin Singletary certainly made some special kids very jolly on Thursday night.

The real life Santa paid for some children in the Buffalo Boys & Girls Club to go Christmas shopping at Target.

“I love to give back, I definitely love being around kids, working with kids, so I would love to do this at all times,” Devin Singletary said.

“I want to thank the Boys & Girls Club and Target for making this possible, but it warms up my heart a lot. People gave back to me a lot when I was a kid, and Christmastime, that’s what it’s for, to give back. It’s definitely a jolly moment for me.”

On Tuesday in the final Bills Rookie Club event of the year, Singletary noted that Christmas is his favorite time of the year, and that it always reminds him of a season of giving, a sentiment he reiterated multiple times on Thursday night. His way of giving this season helped to make those kids very happy.