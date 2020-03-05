Sischo drops 47 as Daemen tops Queens in ECC Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Daemen Wildcats returned to Lumsden Gym for the final time this season as they played host to Queens College in the first round of the ECC Tournament.

Wildcats led 43-40 at the half and came out of the break continuing to keep the heat up! Andrew Sischo gets it outside the paint and goes up and over the defender for two, Daemen takes a seven point lead.

Sischo is too hot in this one early!! Wildcats sling it to the wide open big man outside the arc and he absolutely drills that three! It’s now 50-40 Daemen.

Seven minutes into the second half, Joey Wallace comes up big as he soars in for the layup to bring the Wildcats up 58-53.

Andrew Sischo, absolutely unstoppable in the paint tonight. He gets it on the blocks and gets the bucket off the boards, it’s now 64-60 with Daemen still on top.

Five minutes left in the game, off the missed shot Sischo is there for the rebound and putback basket. Daemen takes a 73-67 lead.

Wildcats looking unstoppable at this point. Queens driving to the basket, but that’s a strip by Daemen! Wallace gets it and finishes it off with the reverse layup in transition! 76-67 now.

This was absolutely Andrew Sischo’s night! The redshirt junior just could not miss as he finished the night with a school record 47 points in the Wildcats’ 90-76 win over Queens. Daemen advances to the semifinals in the ECC Tournament where they will face STAC on Saturday in Washington, D.C.