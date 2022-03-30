BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Six Buffalo Bisons baseball games will air on WNLO CW23 during the 2022 season.

The Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are coming off a successful season that saw them win the Triple-A East’s Northeast Division title. It was their 10th division championship in the team’s modern era.

The games airing on WNLO CW23 are all on Sundays at 1 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 24 vs. Scranton (Yankees Triple-A affiliate)

Sunday, May 5 vs. Durham (Rays)

Sunday, June 12 vs. Worcester (Red Sox)

Sunday, June 26 vs. St. Paul (Twins)

Sunday, July 24 vs. Rochester (Nationals)

Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

Opening Day for the Bisons is Tuesday, April 5. Their 1 p.m. home game against the Iowa Cubs will be the first professional baseball game played this season.

