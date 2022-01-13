Skinner nets two, Sabres top Preds 4-1 in Dell’s first win of season

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Sabres won 4-1. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) – Thursday night was big for a couple of Sabres, and big for the team as a whole. Buffalo knocked off Nashville 4-1, ending the Predators’ win streak and also ending their own winless streak in the process. Goaltender Aaron Dell got his first win as a Sabre and Jeff Skinner got his 500th career point with two goals on the night.

Skinner scored his first in the second period when the game was tied. After the first shot by Dylan Cozens was stopped, Skinner’s rebound attempt found the back of the net to put Buffalo up 2-1.

Then in the third, Skinner skated past two Preds defenders and scored in a one-on-one with the Nashville goaltender, making it 3-1 in favor of the Sabres.

Dell earned his first win since joining the Buffalo Sabres. The goaltender stopped 29 of the 30 shots faced.

Buffalo also ended its six-game winless streak while simultaneously ending Nashville five-game winning streak. The Sabres move to 11-19-6 on the season and face the Detroit Red Wings on the road next. Puck drop is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.