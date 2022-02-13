Skinner scores four in Sabres 5-3 win over Montreal

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

MONTREAL (WIVB) – For the first time since 2019, the Sabres had a four-goal game, as Jeff Skinner netted 80 percent of the team’s goals in Sunday afternoon’s 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

“He’s a great dude and he’s a heck of a player and when he gets hot he gets hot,” teammate Tage Thompson said.

Skinner was red hot in Sunday’s victory, scoring goals in each period. His first came in the first period off a redirect from a Casey Fitzgerald shot, and it put the Sabres up 1-0.

He scored in the second period as well, this time on his own. Skinner put one past the Montreal goaltender to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead.

Then in the third, with the team down 3-2, he scored back-to-back goals to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead.

“Anytime you contribute to the team’s success it’s a good feeling,” Skinner said. “That’s why we play the game so to be able to contribute to a win today, it’s a good feeling and then we take it into the next game and try and do it again.”

Head coach Don Granato said Jeff’s been knocking on the door of a multi-goal game like this for the past few weeks.

“I thought he could have had a few goals the last few games and he just didn’t score,” Granato said. “He could have had multiple goal games many nights or three-goal games many nights already so it was great to see that come through tonight.”

Skinner’s played well all season, and that confidence is carrying over to the rest of the team.

“It’s a great feeling for everyone in the room when he is playing well,” Thompson said. “You can see the way he is on and off the ice right now. He’s got his confidence going and it’s fun to be around him.”

He’s just the 14th player in franchise history to score four goals in one game, and the first since Jack Eichel did in 2019.

Skinner’s also the first Sabre to record a hat trick in a road game. The last guy to do it was… Jeff Skinner.