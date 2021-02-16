Slow start sinks Sabres for second straight night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Head coach Ralph Krueger spoke Tuesday morning about the importance of not falling behind against a good defensive team like the New York Islanders. For the second night in a row, Buffalo fell into a hole it couldn’t dig out of as the Isles used two first period goals to get a lead and hold on to top the Sabres, 3-0.
Anders Lee scored the first goal roughly five minutes into the opening period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau put one in the back of the net just over halfway through the first period to put the Islanders up 2-0.
Neither team scored in the second period, so the score remained 2-0 going into the third.
The Sabres nearly cut the lead in half in the 3rd period when Victor Olofsson scored on a Power Play, but it was wiped off the board because of a coach’s challenge. Referees later said a player was offsides, taking the goal away. New York added an empty net goal in the final seconds to take the 3-0 win.
Buffalo falls to 4-6-2 and travel to Washington to face the Capitals. That game starts Thursday at 7 p.m.