Slow start sinks Sabres for second straight night

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) and New York Islanders Defenseman Scott Mayfield (25) battle for position in front of the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Head coach Ralph Krueger spoke Tuesday morning about the importance of not falling behind against a good defensive team like the New York Islanders. For the second night in a row, Buffalo fell into a hole it couldn’t dig out of as the Isles used two first period goals to get a lead and hold on to top the Sabres, 3-0.

Anders Lee scored the first goal roughly five minutes into the opening period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau put one in the back of the net just over halfway through the first period to put the Islanders up 2-0.

Neither team scored in the second period, so the score remained 2-0 going into the third.

The Sabres nearly cut the lead in half in the 3rd period when Victor Olofsson scored on a Power Play, but it was wiped off the board because of a coach’s challenge. Referees later said a player was offsides, taking the goal away. New York added an empty net goal in the final seconds to take the 3-0 win.

Buffalo falls to 4-6-2 and travel to Washington to face the Capitals. That game starts Thursday at 7 p.m.