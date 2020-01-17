South beats East in the battle for Williamsville on ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville South Fed hockey team has put together a fantastic season so far, and on Thursday night they faced a familiar foe in crosstown rival Williamsville East on the ice.

This game got exciting quick! Halfway through the first period, Ben Carey shoots, that’s deflected, but Connor Browne is there to slip it in for the put back goal! Billies lead 1-0.

But that lead is quickly erased by East, 40 seconds later off the Brennan McCarthy shot, Dillan Smith sends it behind Jayce Faso for the retaliation goal! We’re all tied up at 1.

South would score again to take a 2-1 lead with three minutes left in the first, but again, East gets redemption. McCarthy with the nice pass, and Glen MacLeay finds the back of the net to tie it up at two!

That’s where the score would stay until the third period.

Watch this thing of beauty, Michael Szymanoski brings it down, and Leonard Higgins sneaks it through the five hole! Absolute perfection right there. Billies take a 3-2 lead.

And they add to it two minutes later, a steal and nice pass by Liam Wicks to Mitchell Kiebala for another sneaky goal! Williamsville South goes up 4-2, and that’s where the score would stay. The Billies move to 10-4 on the season with the win. The Flames drop to 4-6.