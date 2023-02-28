BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Rangers have reportedly acquired South Buffalo native Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 34-year-old Kane won three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks and in 2016 he became the first U.S.-born player to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion. In his 16th NHL season, Kane has 26 goals and 92 points, and his career totals of 446 goals and 1,225 points are the third-most of any American in history.

New York traded two 2023 draft picks for Kane, a conditional second rounder that could improve to a first-round selection, and a fourth rounder, according to ESPN. The Blackhawks will retain 50% of Kane’s 10.5 million salary in the final year of his contract, and the Arizona Coyotes have also been included in the deal, agreeing to take on 25% of Kane’s salary, according to ESPN. That allows the Rangers to acquire Kane with a $2.6 million cap hit.

The Rangers play in Buffalo on March 11.