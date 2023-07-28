Olivia Kirk named South MVP after picking up two interceptions in 10-6 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 1st annual All-Star Flag Football Classic Friday night had a lot of unpredictability going into it, especially for Orchard Park player Olivia Kirk.

“I feel like we didn’t really know what to expect because we don’t have all the chemistry we felt last season,” the South All-Stars player said.

The game occurred before the 47th annual Kensington Lions All-Star High School Football Classic at SUNY Buffalo State University. During the first half, Kirk would record two interceptions, however, North led 6-0 after an early touchdown reception by Hannah Farley from Clarence.

South would get on the board with a safety during the second half. Later, an Alyssa Salerno touchdown and two-point conversion put them ahead 10-6.

“I think it definitely built up,” said Kirk. “Playing down is like a huge underdog mentality.”

A late interception would secure the South’s win and while Kirk was proud of her team’s comeback, she’s more proud of the exposure it gives flag football and the opportunities it sets up for future games.

“I think it’s super cool that this is growing flag to be almost equal to tackle football,” she said.