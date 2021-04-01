South Park cruises to 38-13 win over Starpoint in first game of the year

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After sixteen long months of waiting, the 2021 high school football season finally kicked off for Section VI on Thursday evening! Defending section champs South Park traveled to Starpoint in an A-1 matchup.

Opening kickoff, Sparks dominant running back Keith Jackson fields the kick and runs like he’s been wanting to run for a year and a half! Jackson gets South Park down to the Spartans 40-yard line.

Three plays later, Parrell Fulgham takes the handoff but when he’s tackled he loses the ball and Starpoint is there to recover the fumble! Spartans take over.

Starpoint takes advantage of the field position a few plays later, Carson Marcus rolls out and hits Nate Lee who gets down to the 25-yard line.

The Spartans get down inside the red zone but can’t come away with any points and turn over the ball on downs.

South Park takes over deep in their own territory, but that changes pretty quickly. Mykell Hepburn goes over the top to Fulgham who jukes out a ton of Spartan defenders and tightropes down the sidelines before being pushed out of bounds at the 40.

The Sparks bully their way down inside the red zone and finish off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run courtesy of Jackson. After a successful two-point conversion, South Parks leads 8-0.

Starpoint returns the favor with a massive play of their own. Marcus slings it to Hunter Briggs who gets all the way down to the seven-yard line, but after a few plays for lost yardage, the Spartans can’t convert.

On Starpoint’s next possession, Marcus throws a dart over the middle but Demarie Johnson is there for the interception!

South Park would keep the ball for the rest of the half and cap off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown by Jackson again to give the Sparks the 16-0 lead at the half.

Both teams would come alive and get the scoring going in the second half, but Starpoint would not be able to catch up.

South Park wins it 38-13! The Sparks start the season 1-0, Starpoint opens up with a 0-1 record.