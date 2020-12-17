South Park DE Marqwan Fluitt signs NLI with Robert Morris

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — South Park senior defensive end Marqwan Fluitt signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Robert Morris on Wednesday.

“I feel very proud that I finally accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. It’s just on to the next chapter,” Marqwan Fluitt said.

Fluitt had a breakout season in his junior campaign that helped him get noticed by many colleges. He led the Sparks defense in tackles with 104 total, including 73 solo and 64 assisted, but his favorite trick was flying to the ball carrier. He had 25 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks.

Fluitt’s performance on the field garnered the attention of many Division I programs, but it was Robert Morris that caught his heart.

“The coaches started reaching out to me in August, and they just made me feel the most comfortable,” Fluitt said. “They believed in me, they showed me everything.”

As he prepares for his final semester of high school, Fluitt says he’s not only looking forward to playing football for the Colonials, but also for the growth he will have at Robert Morris.

“Becoming a better man, becoming a better person. Becoming the best person I can be, the best player I can be. Make my family proud,” Fluitt said.