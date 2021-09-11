South Park tops Amherst 48-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – South Park’s trip to Amherst couldn’t have gone much better. Aside from one one mistake, the Sparks took care of the Tigers with a 48-7 win.

Amherst got on the board first when a backward pass from Noah Willoughby landed on the ground behind the line of scrimmage. It was considered a lateral, so it was a live ball. Amherst’s Teddy McDuffie scooped up the ball and ran it all the way back for a touchdown.

South Park took over from there. Willoughby connected with Antonio Halton who then took it the rest of the way to put the Sparks on the board. They got the two-point conversion to go up 8-7.

After South Park blocked a punt on the next Amherst drive, the Sparks scored again when Willoughby hit Jeremy Yancey for his second passing touchdown of the night. They didn’t get the two, but had a 14-7 lead.

Then in the second quarter, South Park once again added to their lead. Willoughby threw a deep pass to

Amar Paulk who leaped and made the grab for the touchdown.

South Park never looked back from there, taking the win 48-7 to move to 1-1 on the season. Amherst falls to 0-2.