South Park tops Jamestown in thrilling Class A Section VI Championship

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The finale of the 2021 spring season was nothing short of a thriller in the Class A Section VI Championship on Friday night when undefeated Jamestown hosted undefeated reigning Section VI champion South Park.

On the Red Raiders opening possession, Trey Drake hits Takye Branch on the slant, and Branch breaks free for a 38-yard touchdown. Jamestown takes a 7-0 lead early.

But it doesn’t take long for the Sparks to return the favor. Mykell Hepburn launches it up to Mario Taylor in stride who gets down to the 15-yard line.

A few plays later, Hepburn would keep it himself for the touchdown, South Park trailed 7-6 after a failed two-point conversion.

That’s where the score would stay until the third quarter.

Opening drive of the second half, Drake throws a dart over the middle to Colin Melendez for the score. It’s now 14-6, Red Raiders.

With under five minutes left to play in the third, on the other end of the field, Parrell Fulgham breaks tackles left and right to bully his way over the goal line. The successful two-point conversion ties the game up at 14.

Jamestown takes it all the way down into the own red zone but Drake’s pass is picked off by Keith Jackson!! The speedster takes it all the way to the house for a pick six, giving South Park a 22-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

With six and a half minutes left in the game, Drake hands it off to Jaylen Butera who launches the beautiful ball up into the waiting arms of Elijah Rojas for the game-tying touchdown!! 22 all!

That’s where the score would stay after regulation, we’re headed to overtime!

Jamestown gets the ball first, and on their first possession, Butera takes the direct snap and goes up the gut for the Red Raider touchdown. Jamestown leads 29-22.

South Park’s turn now. Jackson gets the handoff, heads for his sideline, and strides in for the score to make it 29-28.

Sparks going for the win on the two point conversion, and who gets it other than Jackson. On the direct snap, he side-steps and finds a hole right up the middle for the game-winner! South Park takes down Jamestown 30-29 to become back-to-back Class A Section VI Champions!

“I’m happy they called a timeout because I was not even in at first,” South Park senior running back Keith Jackson said after the game, “When I got in I was like okay, this is it right here. I saw the hole because the left side got blocked up and stuff. Got the hole, and I scored.”

“I’m unbelievably proud of our kids in our program. From our teachers in our building to our administrators to our coaches to our kids obviously, it’s been a rollercoaster type of year going from not knowing if we were going to play in the fall to getting a last-second hey we’re playing,” South Park head coach Tim Delaney said.

“Just the way the kids responded all season long from March 22nd to today, just worked extremely hard and obviously achieved quite an accomplishment tonight. Hats off to Jamestown, they’re a fantastic program as always and a fantastic team. But I really just, our kids played and played hard and played physical the way we expect our kids to,” Delaney said.