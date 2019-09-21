South Park tops Kenmore East 36-9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – South Park returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown en route to a 36-9 win over Kenmore East Friday night.
Pinned at at their own seven yard line on their first possession, the Bulldogs marched to mid-field before being forced to punt.
The Sparks scored on their first drive, courtesy of a 43-yard touchdown pass.
