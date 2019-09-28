South Park tops WSE 72-16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – South Park raced out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in Friday’s 72-16 win over rival West Seneca East.

Already up 14-0 with a little more than eight minutes to play in the opening quarter, Keith Jackson plowed in for a short score to put the Sparks out front 20-0. They would convert the two-point conversion to open up a 22-point lead.

CHECK. THIS. OUT.



Andre Augustiniak with a 🔥🔥🔥 punt return for a TD for @SPARKSFOOTBALL! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/0a8pIvAfK4 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) September 28, 2019

Later in the quarter Andre Augustiniak would provide more electricity for the Sparks with an incredible punt return for a touchdown. He would add a 43-yard score in the second quarter.