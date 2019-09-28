South Park tops WSE 72-16

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – South Park raced out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in Friday’s 72-16 win over rival West Seneca East.

Already up 14-0 with a little more than eight minutes to play in the opening quarter, Keith Jackson plowed in for a short score to put the Sparks out front 20-0. They would convert the two-point conversion to open up a 22-point lead.

Later in the quarter Andre Augustiniak would provide more electricity for the Sparks with an incredible punt return for a touchdown. He would add a 43-yard score in the second quarter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss