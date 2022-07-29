BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday evening, 63 graduated high school seniors strapped on the pads for the final time as high school players in the 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star football game.

The North team gets on the board in the first. Deep in South territory, Bennett’ Edgar Key III takes the handoff and bullies his way over the goal line for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

But the South team hands it right back to them on their next possession. Iroquois’ Trey Kleitz finds South Park’s Amar Paulk and he does the rest. The shifty Spark breaks tackles left and right and takes the ball 20 yards before being pushed out of bounds.

A few plays later, Depew’s Carson Alberti punches it in for South. After a missed two point conversion, the score is 7-6.

Late in the second, after an errant snap goes way over the North punter’s head, St. Francis’ Kimal Clark takes down the punter on the run and scoops up the loose ball in the end zone for the touchdown to give South the 12-7 advantage at the half.

Third quarter action now, Kleitz skirts around in the pocket before tossing a dime to Frontier’s Dylan Mack for a 40-yard pickup to get into North territory.

A couple plays later, Kleitz hits South Park’s Parrell Fulgham who takes it in for the touchdown to bring South up 20-7.

The South team would go on to score one more touchdown to win the 46th All-Star football game with a final score of 28-7.