Southwestern comes back to beat Depew 26-21 in Class C Quarterfinals

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Class C playoffs kicked off on Friday night as Southwestern traveled to Depew.

On their first possession, the Trojans drove down the field but weren’t able to punch it in, but on the field goal attempt the Wildcats block the ball!! Carson Alberti snags the ball and takes it all the way back to the house for the touchdown. Depew takes an 8-0 lead early.

On Depew’s first offensive drive, Chris Peters keeps the ball, heads for the sidelines and gets the Wildcats all the way down to the 10-yard line.

A few plays later, Peters rolls out and hits Landin Piniewski for the touchdown in the endzone. It’s now 15-0.

Southwestern gets it together in the second quarter. Aidan Kennedy under pressure, he heaves up a pass and Cameron Lemk makes the amazing snag to bring the Trojans down to the five-yard line.

On the very next play, Kennedy keeps it himself and goes up the gut for the score. Southwestern cuts into the lead, 15-6.

The Trojans come out of the half on fire and comes away with the 26-21 comeback victory over Depew.

Southwestern will face Fredonia/Akron in the Semifinals next week.