Southwestern crushes Chautauqua Lake in Class C Semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Southwestern Trojans looked to advance to the Class C Section VI Championship for the fourth year in a row on Friday night, but first, they host Chautauqua Lake.

Third quarter, Thunderbirds on the 10 yard line, Ricky Syper sends one to the end zone, right into the open arms of Southwestern’s Nate Card! Trojans get the ball on the 20.

Southwestern takes advantage of the turnover, after driving down the field, Tywon Wright runs all over the defense and shoves his way over the goal line for the score. Trojans take a 35-0 lead.

Thunderbirds on offense again, but they fumble the hand off! Cooper Pannes jumps on the ball for the second straight Chautauqua Lake turnover.

Trojans showing some trickeration a few plays later, Aidan Kennedy hands it off, but gets the pitch back and launches it down the field to Garrett Swan who snags it in stride for another TD!

The Trojans showing no signs of weakness on Friday night as they handily take down Chautauqua Lake 49-6. Southwestern will play Wilson in the Class C Championship at New Era Field.