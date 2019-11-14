Sparks defensive domination leading them through playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We played really well on Saturday, especially defensively, we had three defensive scores and kept a shutout,” South Park head coach Tim Delaney said.

“I think it boosted our confidence a little bit, we played a couple closer game the previous two weeks, just trying to focus on the next opponent.”

The South Park Sparks just keep on getting better this season.

“It feels good, this is a big opportunity for me and my teammates,” quarterback Mykell Hepburn said. “We’re still going through our goals, still achieving them, it feels good right now.”

“It feels good. Winning, playing hard every week, we’re on fire,” running back Keith Jackson said. “I didn’t think we would be able to do it but we did.”

The Sparks are 10-0 on the year, and they’re coming off a dominating 38-0 win over McKinley in the Class A Section VI Championship.

“We haven’t scored that many points in a couple weeks!” Hepburn said. “That gave us the momentum to get back right and get the momentum back up.”

South Park’s defense has been a strong point for the team all season long. The Sparks have allowed an average of 8.4 points a game, including two shutouts, and only twice have they given up more than 10 points in a game.

“I think we’re very fast and very physical, it’s something that’s very hard for our opponents to replicate in practice. They have a hard time making their scout teams look like our defense,” Coach Delaney said. “We have two great defensive ends, we have a lot of leadership in the defensive backfield. All those guys are two year starters now. Overall we’ve kind of leaned on our experience defensively, and just how fast and physical we are.”

“We play hard every snap. We really work on defense. On defense we overpower, we just play hard,” Jackson said.

The Sparks take on Canandaigua Academy in the Class A Regionals on Friday, and as if South Park didn’t already have an edge, they’re playing with a mindset that drives them.

“Basically, all the seniors on the team know how it feels to lose,” Hepburn said. “We played on JV and got moved up in 2017, so we know how it feels to lose and we don’t want to lose.”

South Park and Canandaigua play in the Class A Regionals on Friday in Brockport. Kickoff is set for 8 pm.