BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The South Park Sparks kept their perfect season in tact with a 14-7 win over Williamsville North in the first round of the Class A playoffs on Saturday.

With the win, South Park improves to 8-0 and will now face the winner of Grand Island and Kenmore West in the second round.

The Spartans end the season with a 4-4 overall record.