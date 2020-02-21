Spartans slay Amherst 7-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starpoint and Amherst met on the ice in the Section VI pre-quarters on Thursday evening, and the Spartans were on a mission to take their fantastic season further into the playoffs.

First period, Starpoint up 1-0 in the offensive zone, Tyler Kalota shoots and Justin Bull chips it in for a top shelf goal to bring the Spartans up 2-0 at the end of the first.

Starpoint turning up the heat to open up the second though! Just under three minutes into the period, Bull scores his second goal of the game with a little backhand shot down low, it’s now 3-0.

A minute and a half later, on the give and go, Tommy Mazgaj hits Blake Dewey who nets the goal to bring Starpoint to a 4-0 lead.

Spartans laying it on the Tigers at this point. Joe LoBrutto with the one on one, that’s an absolute beauty through the five hole for the 5-0 lead.

The Spartans would add two more in the third and Amherst would score before the game was over as Starpoint handles the Tigers 7-1 to advance to the Section VI Quarterfinals.