Special teams chief Heath Farwell leaving Bills for Jaguars

Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell high fives his players during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After three seasons as the special teams chief of the Buffalo Bills, Heath Farwell is saying farewell to Western New York.

Farwell is headed to Jacksonville to take the same position within the Jaguars organization, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

The #Jaguars are hiring Heath Farwell as their special teams coordinator, per source.



Farwell, the former NFL LB and special teams ace, held the same position the past three years with the #Bills and now follows Doug Pederson to Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2022

Farwell started his coaching tenure in 2016 with the Seattle Seahawks after a 10-year playing career in the NFL. He spent a year with Carolina in 2018 as an assistant special teams coach before getting his first coordinator position with Buffalo.

The special team unit took a lot of flak after the AFC division round loss against Kansas City after the decision to not squib the kickoff with 13 seconds left on the clock.