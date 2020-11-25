St. Bonaventure alum Jaylen Adams signs with Milwaukee

Sports

by: Paul Stockman

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Hawks’ Jaylen Adams plays against the Washington Wizards in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure alum Jaylen Adams is off to Milwaukee after signing a two-way deal with the Bucks.

A two-way contract means Adams can be in the NBA for 45 days and spend the rest of the season in the G League.

According to a Bucks press release, Adams spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Heard, and earned runner up to the G League MVP award.

Adams only saw significant time in the NBA in the 2018-19 season for the Atlanta Hawks. He played 34 games, averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 assists across an average of 12.6 minutes a game.

Adams joins another person with ties to the area as Buffalo-native Jordan Nwora was drafted by Milwaukee earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss