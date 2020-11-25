St. Bonaventure alum Jaylen Adams signs with Milwaukee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure alum Jaylen Adams is off to Milwaukee after signing a two-way deal with the Bucks.
A two-way contract means Adams can be in the NBA for 45 days and spend the rest of the season in the G League.
According to a Bucks press release, Adams spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Heard, and earned runner up to the G League MVP award.
Adams only saw significant time in the NBA in the 2018-19 season for the Atlanta Hawks. He played 34 games, averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 assists across an average of 12.6 minutes a game.
Adams joins another person with ties to the area as Buffalo-native Jordan Nwora was drafted by Milwaukee earlier this year.